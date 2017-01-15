Jason Kenney campaign insider, Alan Hallman, says he was booted from PC Party

Longtime Tory says his suspension is ‘absolutely ludicrous, it’s beyond the pale.’

The “field organizer” for Jason Kenney’s PC leadership campaign has been kicked out of the party and barred from attending events like Sunday’s leadership debate.

“I got an email at 11:08 p.m. where there were rumours before of it on Twitter, without my knowledge. I’ve had no input into this,” said Alan Hallman when asked how he was informed of the ban.

He’s referring to social media chatter on Saturday that said he had been suspended from the party for inappropriate behaviour. Hallman said he was banished from the PC fold for “calling someone an asshole on Twitter.”

He has since deleted his Twitter account.