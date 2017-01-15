Jason Kenney challenged on all sides by unity plan

The gloves came off at the Alberta Progressive Conservatives leadership debate in Edmonton.

Candidate Jason Kenney found himself fending off attacks from the other three candidates who say his plan to merge with the right-leaning Wildrose party is cynical and shortsighted folly.

PC legislature member Richard Starke, while not accusing Kenney by name, told the crowd he will not stand by while Wildrose forces try to infiltrate the party and destroy it.

Former PC legislature member Stephen Khan says unity is a contrived and hollow promise that will instead end the progressive party created by former premier Peter Lougheed.