Justin Trudeau’s vacation: ‘Just don’t break the rules,’ journalist panel says

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched his Canadian tour last week, it was under the dark cloud of his controversial – and potentially illegal – vacation to a private island during which he travelled aboard a private helicopter.

The story snowballed throughout the past couple of weeks, from open questions about whether Canadians even need to know where the prime minister is vacationing (the Prime Minister’s Office at first wouldn’t say), to pointed questions about the ethics and legality of his trip.