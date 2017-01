O’Leary shows off his French lessons, promises proficiency by 2019

After long suggesting he didn’t need to know French to be prime minister, unofficial Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary says he is taking French lessons and getting better every day.

O’Leary told CTV’s Power Play last year that he thought Quebeckers would “give him a pass on the language issue.” But he now vows to be proficient “by the time I have to debate Trudeau two years from now.”

“I want to learn it. I’ve been committed to do it,” he told CTV’s Question Period.