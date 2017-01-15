Right renews push for term limits as Trump takes power

Emboldened by President-elect Donald Trump’s call to “drain the swamp,” conservatives on Capitol Hill are renewing their push to impose term limits on members of Congress.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) have already offered a constitutional amendment that would limit senators to two six-year terms and House members to three- two-year terms. Several other lawmakers are preparing to roll out similar legislation.

And the far-right House Freedom Caucus, of which DeSantis belongs, has been discussing whether to take a formal position in the coming weeks to support restricting congressional terms.

Term-limit proponents have a key ally in Trump, who w