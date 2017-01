Tina Fey channels Carrie Fisher, bashes Trump in ‘SNL’ cameo

After Alec Baldwin’s Trump-heavy cold open on Saturday Night Live, a surprise Tina Fey cameo was the perfect palate cleanser.

Baldwin’s 30 Rock co-star beamed into Felicity Jones’ opening monologue in the form of a Princess Leia-style hologram, in honor of Jones’ starring turn in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Oh my god, Tina Fey! You’re in a headscarf! Are you a Star Wars princess?” Jones said.

“No, I just bought this at Eileen Fisher, they have amazing deals after the holidays,” Fey replied.