Trudeau seeks out sharp comments, unhappy voters as he aims for political boost on ‘listening tour’

By — Jan 15 2017

Akin David

The first person to get a chance to put a question to the Prime Minister of Canada was picked by Justin Trudeau himself.

It was Friday night and more than 1,800 people had taken their seats in a hall on the campus of Western University for an hour-long town hall meeting with the PM.

Hundreds of hands shot up as Trudeau looked around the room for his first question. He settled on a young man who introduced himself as Zack, a 21-year-old student.

And then Zack unloaded on the PM.

“Hello, Justin,” Zack started. “When you were running for the office of prime minister, your party said Canada would run modest $10-billion deficits until the end of your term, that then the budget would become balanced. But now that’s no longer the case.”

