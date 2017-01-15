Trump Wants to Hold Summit With Putin in Iceland: Sunday Times

Donald Trump’s advisers have told U.K. officials that the incoming president’s first foreign trip will be a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially in Reykjavik within weeks of taking office, the Sunday Times reported.

Trump plans to begin working on a deal to limit nuclear weapons, the newspaper said, without providing details. It cited an unidentified source for the summit plans, and added that Moscow is ready to agree to the meeting, based on comments from officials at the Russian embassy in London.

The paper, citing an unidentified adviser to Trump, told the Times that the president-elect, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, will meet with Putin at a neutral venue “very soon.”

In eyeing Iceland’s capital, Trum