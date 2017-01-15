Two Canadian billionaires are as rich as nearly 1/3 of Canada: report

New economic analysis suggests that two Canadian billionaires own the same amount of wealth as nearly one-third of all Canadians. On a global scale, about half of the planet’s population owns the same amount of wealth as the world’s eight richest businessmen, including Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The alarming findings are outlined in Oxfam‘s annual report on the distribution of global wealth, released Sunday.

The report, based on 2016 data from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Data book, includes new and better information from India and China, which helps paint a clearer picture of world poverty and the systemic barriers facing the poor.