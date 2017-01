‘Why can’t it be a profit centre?’: O’Leary would consider selling senate seats

Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Vancouver, Friday, May 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kevin O’Leary is continuing to float unconventional ideas as he mulls a bid for the Conservative leadership — including allowing people to buy senate seats.

“I don’t know why we can’t have a hundred thousand or a couple of hundred thousand committed each year per senator,” the businessman and celebrity investor said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period.

“Instead of it being a cost centre to Canada, why can’t it be a profit centre?”