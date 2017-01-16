Alberta Liberal Party launches leadership race

As Alberta’s political right engaged in debate Sunday, a small but hopeful group of Alberta Liberals got together across town in Edmonton to launch the race for a more centrist leader.

“We think we have a couple of candidates prepared to announce next week or the week after and perhaps one more after that. You’ll have to stay tuned,” said Karen Sevcik, president of the Alberta Liberal Party, when asked who would be in the running for the job.

Sevcik said the party was “caught flat-footed” in 2015 when then-premier Jim Prentice called an election a year ahead of schedule. The Liberals had yet to choose a replacement for outgoing Raj Sherman and chose to have Calgary-Mountain View MLA David Swann stand in.

While votes shifted dramatically to the left, they skipped straight past the Liberals and ended up giving the NDP a majority government.