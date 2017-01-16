Canadian senators’ unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia draws criticism

Weeks after an international human-rights group revealed that Saudi Arabia had executed more than 150 people last year, a group of Canadian senators has quietly travelled to Riyadh for an official visit with Saudi counterparts.

Speaker George Furey and senators Peter Harder, Percy Downe and Vern White went this week in a parliamentary exchange program that also includes a visit to Oman, the Speaker’s office said. British human-rights organization Reprieve reported in December that Saudi Arabia executed at least 153 people in 2016, nearing 2015’s record high of 158.

Mr. Furey’s office did not say the senators would raise Saudi Arabia’s human rights with Saudi officials. It said the senators plan to promote Canada’s postsecondary educational system, discuss the refugee crisis in the region, review strategies in the fight against terrorism and examine energy policies