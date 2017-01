2 Canadians among 5 dead after Mexican nightclub shooting

Two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian are among five people dead following a shooting and stampede at an electronic music festival in Mexico early Monday, authorities say.

Miguel Angel Pech, the attorney general of Quintana Roo state, says several of the dead appear to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival. The nationality of the fifth person who died isn’t immediately known.