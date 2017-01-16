Charlie Angus begged to run for leadership by Timmins-James Bay NDP Riding Association

Will he or won’t he?

That’s been the question on the minds of many in regards to whether New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) plans to throw his hat into the ring for the party’s top job as leader of the federal NDP.

While Angus made no official announcement when he and the local NDP riding association gathered for their annual meeting on Saturday morning in Timmins, there were numerous shows of support urging the Member of Parliament to consider entering the race.

“Please, I am begging you to run for this position,” said Lynn Festerini-Jones, who was elected as the association’s vice-president that day. “Because from my own personal standpoint and everything I’ve done with the party, there is no one better to lead this country than you. We are all behind you and we will bring more people, more volunteers.”

She also spoke candidly about her long-standing relationship with Angus, including his support of implementing a patch-for-patch program after her son died from a fentanyl overdose.

Many others expressed similar sentiments, sharing stories of the relationships they built with the MP and citing his political accomplishments, almost as if delivering a resume to be used in consideration for the leadership position.

Throughout Angus’ speech, many of those in the crowd spoke as if the decision had already been made, asking questions like, “how