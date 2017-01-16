Ethics watchdog to investigate PM’s use of Aga Khan’s private helicopter

OTTAWA — The federal ethics commissioner is launching an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent family holiday at the Aga Khan's exclusive private island in the Bahamas.

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says Trudeau may have violated the federal ethics code during his holiday with the Aga Khan, a family friend, noted philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims.

It's the first time the ethics commissioner has opted to investigate the actions of a sitting prime minister.

In a letter to Conservative MP Blaine Calkins, one of those who filed formal complaints, Dawson says she is looking into both Trudeau's stay at the island and his use of the Aga Khan's private helicopter to get there.

Trudeau, his family, Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan and Liberal party president Anna Gainey all travelled to Nassau on board a government jet before enlisting the chopper in order to get to the secluded island.

Both the Conflict of Interest Act and Trudeau's own ethics guidelines bar the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft, allowing it only for exceptional circumstances related to the job of prime minister and only with the commissioner's prior approval.

The guidelines also prohibit a minister or any member of their family from accepting gifts or "advantages" that could reasonably be seen as influencing government decisions. The only exception is if the person providing the gift is a friend.

Trudeau has repeatedly called the Aga Khan a longtime family friend who was a pallbearer at his father's funeral.

Dawson's letter says she will decide whether the two are friends as defined in legislation "to determine the acceptability of the gift."

Trudeau defended the actions last week and said he was ready to answer any questions Dawson had about the trip — a position Trudeau's office reiterated today.

The Canadian Press