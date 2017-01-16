Former federal finance minister loses Ontario PC nomination battle

Finance Minister Joe Oliver speaks during a press conference at the Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation at Baycrest Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on Friday, May 22, 2015. Oliver charged taxpayers hundreds of dollars to upgrade his seat on flights and spent more than $5,000 twice on in-country flights during his time as a cabinet minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Former Finance Minister Joe Oliver lost his bid for the Ontario Progressive Conservative nomination in York Centre Sunday night.

The riding membership nominated Roman Baber, a civil and commercial lawyer who worked on Patrick Brown’s leadership campaign, as their 2018 candidate instead.

“A long-time resident of York Centre, Roman understands the opportunities and challenges his community faces,” said PC Leader Patrick Brown in a statement following the nomination contest.

“I would also like to thank the Honourable Joe Oliver on running a great campaign. I am proud that our Party is attracting so many distinguished Ontarians such as Joe, and we thank him for his ongoing commitment to the Progressive Conservative cause,” he said.

Oliver, 76, was Conservative MP for Toronto’s Eglinton—Lawrence riding from 2011 to 2015, serving as both the minister of Natural Resources and the minister of Finance during that term.

He was defeated in 2015, when the Liberals swept to power.

In October, Oliver said running for the PC nomination was “an opportunity to make a real difference.”