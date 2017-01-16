Get Smart actor Dick Gautier dead at 85

Actor Dick Gautier, who gained fame playing an Elvis-like singer in the Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie and went on to play Hymie the Robot on TV’s Get Smart, has died. He was 85.

Gautier died Friday at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County, his publicist Harlan Boll told The Associated Press.

Gautier, who started out as a standup comic, was nominated for a Tony for his stage turn as Conrad Birdie.

“He was proud to be amongst those nominated for the Tony” for the role in 1961, Boll said in a statement.