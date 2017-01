Istanbul Reina nightclub attack suspect captured

The main suspect in the New Year’s Eve attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul has been arrested in the Turkish city.

Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have mounted the assault on the Reina club which left 39 people dead.

The Uzbek national is said to have been caught in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

Citizens of Israel, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Belgium, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were among the victims, and dozens of people were injured.