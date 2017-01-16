Man fatally crushed between two trailers in industrial accident in Campbellford, Ont.

CAMPBELLFORD, Ont. — Police say a man has died in an industrial accident in Campbellford, Ont., northwest of Trenton.

They say the incident occurred Monday afternoon at Mintech Marketing.

Provincial police Const. Steve Bates says a man was working between two parked transport trailers when one of the unit's front legs slipped, and the trailer slid into the other trailer.

The man was trapped between the two units, and died.

A coroner was called to the scene and the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

The Canadian Press