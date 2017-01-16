McIver backs suspended PC party member Hallman

Interim Progressive Conservative Leader Ric McIver is at odds with the party’s board as he raises concerns about the suspension of a veteran Tory political operative.

On Saturday, Alan Hallman, field organizer for Jason Kenney’s leadership campaign, had his PC party membership taken away for a year by the party’s board over social media comments aimed at two party members last month.

McIver, a friend of Hallman’s, had already shown support for the organizer by tweeting a picture of the two together watching Sunday’s PC leadership debate following the suspension.