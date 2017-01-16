Northern Ireland crisis: Snap election to be held on 2 March

A snap election will be held in Northern Ireland on 2 March after the shock collapse Stormont, the NI Secretary of State confirmed.

MP James Brockenshire made the announcement moments after the 5pm deadline elapsed, sparked by Sinn Féin’s decision not to re-nominate a deputy first minister to replace Martin McGuinness.

Mr McGuinness quit last week in protest at an allegedly corrupt Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme which was being overseen by first minister Arlene Foster.

One whistle-blower claimed that a farmer was aiming to collect about £1m over 20 years from the RHI for heating an empty shed.