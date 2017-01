OPEC cuts, while the U.S. turns on the oil taps

It’s been a few weeks since members of OPEC started cutting production. Saudi Arabia said last Wednesday that its production is the lowest it’s been in two years, Iraq said that it had made cuts, as did Kuwait.

While there are no firm numbers for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries production, optimism is growing that the majority of members will actually make cuts as promised in its November meeting.