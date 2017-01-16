Please, please, please don’t take away Trump’s Twitter

No matter how absurd things become, how market-moving or foaming mad — no matter how crazy, profane or dangerous it gets — please don’t let them take away Donald Trump’s Twitter. The future of democracy in the United States probably depends upon it.

Not that it’s hard to understand why even Team Trump might be getting worried. The president-elect’s early-morning word missiles are pathologically undisciplined. Targeting everyone from a hero of the civil rights movement to the sitting director of the CIA — Trump goes online almost nightly to publicly settle scores and sling insults. It’s Homeland meets Mean Girls.

Mere days from Trump’s inauguration, the stakes are set to rise dramatically. God help us all, he’ll soon be president of the United States and people are asking the question: Can you really permit the world’s most powerful leader to constantly beak at his critics? Just imagine the powerful forces aligning against his continued use of social media.

The CIA, FBI and NSA are surely keen to se