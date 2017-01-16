So what the hell was Trudeau thinking?

Are you a prime minister looking to get away this winter? All those Google hangouts and holiday announcements making you feel overworked? Consider escaping to Bell Island in the Bahamas! Privacy, luxury and room for your friends and guests! Helicopter transport included!

Cost: one investigation by the ethics commissioner, $500 in fines under the Conflict of Interest Act, several pounds of political capital, one missed retreat at Davos and unlimited cups of coffee on your BONUS cross-Canada tour!

Open wide the wallets, taxpayers of Canada. What started as an airfare-only trip for PM Justin Trudeau and friends to the Bahamian retreat of the Aga Khan has morphed into a costly cause célèbre — and we’ll all be footing the bill.

First off, there’s the cost of an investigation by Ethic