Territories agree to health funding deal with federal government

Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories have signed bilateral deals with the federal government on health-care transfers.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the deals on Monday in a tweet, which was followed by a statement from Health Canada.

The deal means that the territories will together get an additional $36.1 million in new financial funding for mental health and home care over the next 10 years, beginning in the 2017-18 fiscal year.