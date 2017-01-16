Trump attack on Merkel rebuffed by French president

French President Francois Hollande has brushed off stinging criticism of Germany’s liberal migrant policy by US President-elect Donald Trump.

“[Europe] has no need for outside advice to tell it what it has to do,” Mr Hollande said.

Mr Trump had accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of “a catastrophic mistake” in allowing mass migration.

Mrs Merkel said the EU should decide for itself and US State Secretary John Kerry questioned Mr Trump’s remark.

“I thought, frankly, it was inappropriate for a president-elect of the United States to be stepping into the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner,” he told CNN.