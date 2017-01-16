Trump worries Nato with ‘obsolete’ comment

A statement by US President-elect Donald Trump that Nato is “obsolete” has caused “worry” in the alliance, Germany’s foreign minister has said.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said it was a contradiction of comments made days ago by Mr Trump’s incoming defence chief.

In an interview in New York, Mr Trump also said Germany’s Angela Merkel made “a catastrophic mistake” by admitting more than one million migrants.

And he threatened German car makers with high import tariffs.

Companies including BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler have invested in factories in Mexico, where costs are cheaper, with an eye to exporting into the US market.

