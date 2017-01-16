We can end homelessness in Canada

Homelessness has been an issue for so long many view it as a natural fixture of our world. Inevitable. Unfixable. Quite simply, that’s not the case. Mass homelessness is the result of choices we have made. It’s time to make better ones.

The federal government has just finished a consultation on what to include in a long-overdue National Housing Strategy. If we get it right, it could mark the beginning of the end of homelessness in Canada.

For decades governments trying to balance budgets opted for false economies, cutting investment in housing and squeezing social and mental-health services. The net result? 100,000 fewer units of housing than would otherwise have been built, and a growth in homelessness in communities across Canada.

Thirty-five thousand people in Canada experience some form of homelessness every day, 235,000 a year! Another 1.5 million people pay more than they can really afford – more than 30 per cent of their income – on housing. Canada emergency shelters are getting fuller – occupancy is up more than 10 per cent since 2004, and those trapped in shelters are staying longer. For seniors and families, the average stay has increased to more than 20 days.

More than one in four homeless people in Canada are women, about one in four are seniors and one in five are youth. Indigenous people are 10 times more likely than non-indigenous to end up in emergency shelter, representing as much as one-third of shelter users, despite being only 4.3 per cent of the population. Two per cent of shelter users in Canada are veterans.