Will the Trump cult destroy the myth of the presidency? DAN LEGER Published January 16, 2017 – 6:03am

America idolizes its democratic traditions and pretends that no individual is above the people. Paradoxically, it also endows special status on its presidents.

The president of the United States is more than a head of state. He (since only men have been president) is almost a cult figure: remote and unknowable, the “most powerful man in the world,” America’s Commander in Chief.

The title conjures images of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln or Franklin D. Roosevelt. These are towering historical figures, leaders and visionaries whose legacies live on today.

But somewhere along the line, perhaps in the late 1960s, it started to go wrong. Institutional myth-making continued via pomp and circumstance, speeding motorcades and Hail to the Chief, but the men who occupied the office seemed too often to diminish it.

Richard Nixon broke the law in the Watergate scandal, tried to cover it up and flouted the U.S. Constitution. Facing impeachment in Congress, he resigned in disgrace.

Bill Clinton survived eight years