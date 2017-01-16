Woman who blasted Trudeau gets online threats

The woman who told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau she could barely afford to eat after paying her carbon tax and hydro bills now says she’s been receiving threats online.

Kathy Katula, the 54-year-old mother of four and grandma of three, said after she was featured in the Toronto Sun about her Peterborough townhall appearance with Trudeau on Friday, trolls and haters have been flooding her Facebook wall with negative comments.

There were so many, she called 911 Sunday morning, fearing strangers would show up to her Buckhorn, Ont., home, 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“I’ve been trying to block people, so they can’t get into my Facebook,” she said Sunday. “There are people all over the place who think I’m hired by a politician and I’m a criminal committing fraud. There are things on there you couldn’t imagine in your wildest dreams.”