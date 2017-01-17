Brexit speech: Theresa May rejects ‘partial’ EU membership

The UK will not retain “partial” membership of the EU once it leaves, Theresa May will say in her much-anticipated Brexit speech.

The PM will tell other European countries the UK wants to trade with them “as freely as possible” but will not be “half-in, half-out” of the EU.

Her speech is expected to include further hints Britain could leave the EU single market.

Downing Street said she would set out 12 negotiating objectives.

The government has so far revealed few details about what it wants to secure from the Brexit talks, which it is promising to trigger by the end of March. Labour has urged Mrs May to push for a “deal that works for trade”.