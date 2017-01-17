Conservative leadership candidates set to face off in French-language debate

Conservative leadership contenders will put their French-language skills to the test tonight in a high stakes and potentially humbling debate in Quebec City.

Thirteen candidates with proficiency ranging from beginner to bilingual will take the stage to square off over government, taxes, security and defence.

Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell, who has not yet endorsed any candidate, said the French-only debate is a clear indication the party believes the next leader must be bilingual.

He said tonight’s forum will be crucial for helping establish who is best positioned to take on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election.

“What I want is someone today who ca