Conservatives hold French-language leadership debate in Quebec City

The third debate of the Conservative leadership campaign, and the only official debate to be held entirely in French, took place in Quebec City tonight and proved to be a serious challenge to the French-language skills of some of the 13 contestants taking part.

The crowd was clearly partial to the two local candidates — the loudest applause came when Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney were introduced, while polite applause greeted the 11 other non-Quebec contestants.

Trying to connect with Quebecers was a common theme in many of the candidates’ opening statements, which emphasized the importance of the French language and each candidate’s connection with Quebec.

Michael Chong, who had resigned from Stephen Harper’s cabinet in 2006 over the Conservative government’s Quebec nation motion, promised to “defend the French fact in North America,” while Kellie Leitch laid out how she was taking French-language classes and hoped to improve.

Blaney also took the opportunity to congratulate his rivals on the efforts being made to speak French.