Donald Trump tweets at wrong Ivanka during daughter’s CNN interview

Wrong Ivanka, Donald Trump!

The President-elect mistook a woman in the United Kingdom for his 35-year-old daughter while proudly live-tweeting her interview airing on CNN Monday night.

“@Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class,” read a tweet Trump shared from Massachusetts chiropractor Lawrence Goodstein, whose account has since gone private amid sudden publicity.

His daughter’s longtime Twitter handle is @IvankaTrump — not @Ivanka, an account used by Ivanka Majic since 2007. Trump failed to correct his daughter’s username while editing Goodstein’s original tweet: adding a comma and lowercasing “Great.”