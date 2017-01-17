Father of triple murder suspect says son was angry over unpaid money

CALGARY — The father of a man charged in a Calgary triple murder says his son was angry over some unpaid money.

Archie Garland told court his son, Douglas, and Alvin Liknes seemed to get along well at first when they worked on developing a pump, but the relationship soured.

He said Liknes didn't pay his son some money and that "didn't sit well."

Douglas Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien in 2014.

Archie Garland testified that all of the garbage on the farm was incinerated in a large burning barrel that wasn't visible from the family home.

The trial heard on Monday that police found DNA evidence on the farm and bits of bone and a tooth in the burning barrel.

The Canadian Press