Fires in southern Newfoundland involve school, town hall, RCMP office: police

MILLTOWN, N.L. — Police say they have taken one person into custody following a series of fires involving the town hall, a school and a police station in a small community on Newfoundland's south coast.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe says calls started coming in at about 4:40 a.m. local time today that the Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir town hall was on fire.

A short time later, calls came in that the local school and RCMP station were also on fire.

O'Keefe says preliminary findings suggest the fires may have been set and police have someone in custody, but offered no further details.

Deputy Mayor Clarence Kelly says people in the community are in shock, adding that the elementary school appeared to be destroyed.

O'Keefe says the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The Canadian Press