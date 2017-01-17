George Michael’s friend Andros Georgiou links death to drugs

George Michael’s childhood friend Andros Georgiou has linked the singer’s death to drugs.

“Hard drugs had been back in his life,” he told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme, adding that crack cocaine was one of Michael’s “favourite drugs”.

Mr Georgiou grew up with Michael and the two referred to each other as cousins. He added: “I just think he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants.”

The star died aged 53 on Christmas Day.

A post-mortem examination was “inconclusive”, police have said.

More tests are being carried out to