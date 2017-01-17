Internal document raises possibility of ‘Netflix tax’

The Liberal government is reviewing whether to enforce a so-called Netflix tax on the digital services Canadians buy from foreign-based firms over the internet.

A high-profile example is U.S.-based Netflix, which does not apply federal or provincial sales taxes to monthly billings sent to Canadian customers for its streaming service.

At the same time, Canadian firms selling digital services within the country are compelled to collect and remit federal and provincial sales taxes — such as BCE Inc.’s Bell, which has a service called Fibe.

Netflix hammers cross-border wa