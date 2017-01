Kenyan women urged to withhold sex in vote drive

A Kenyan MP has asked women to withhold sex from their husbands until they register as voters for the 8 August elections.

Mishi Mboko, the women’s representative for the coastal city of Mombasa, says it was the best strategy to shore up opposition votes.

“Women, this is the strategy you should adopt. It is the best. Deny them sex until they show you their voter’s card,” she said.

The registrations ends on 17 February.