Leitch calls Bernier ‘liar and fraud’ as gloves drop in QC debate

Leadership candidates Kellie Leitch, left, and Maxime Bernier greet each other at the beginning of the Conservative Party French language leadership debate, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Minutes before the third official Conservative leadership debate began Tuesday evening, Kellie Leitch’s campaign put out a press release calling Maxime Bernier a “liar and a fraud” for criticizing corporate welfare while shelling it out as industry minister.

For good measure, the release also highlighted a number of times Bernier was less than frugal with taxpayer money on trips to Calgary, Edmonton, Paris and Laos.

This, of course, was all part of the plan.

Leitch raised her red ‘stop’ card at the very start of the debate Tuesday, in line with debate rules, to repeat the message.

“When he was minister of industry, he gave big corporations over $200 million in subsidies,” she said. “Maxime is the liar and the impostor.”

In what had all the trappings of a coordinated attack, Steven