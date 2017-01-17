MacAulay pitches importance of Canada-U.S. agrifood trade

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In addition to high level meetings with the Trump takeover team, the Trudeau government intends to use cabinet ministers to pitch the importance of Canada-U.S. trade relations to American audiences.

The basic message will be that the current system works fairly well. Improvements are always possible but no need for major changes.

An example of this approach is a recent speech by Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay to American agriculture and rural leaders in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Other ministers would plug in examples from different sectors of the economy and repeat the message.

MacAulay told the annual meeting of the State Agriculture Leaders and the Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit that in 2016, “$50 billion dollars in agriculture and food products crossed our borders. We are each other’s largest trading partner in agriculture and food. Our agricultural trade is balanced, meaning we export just about as much as we import.”

Nine million American jobs “depend on trade and investment with Canada,” he pointed out. “North America is a marketplace of close to half a billion consumers for our home-grown North American farm and food products.

The Canada-United States trading partnership has been great for our economies. And it continues to be. We have no closer friend, partner, and ally than the United States.”

The integration of the North American agrifood systems “makes us more competitive here in North America and around the world,” he added. “And it gives our consumers access to great food products 365 days a year.

“The fact is, Canada and the United States make great food together. Whether it’s beer or burgers or bacon, chances are you’ll find a little bit of Canada and the United States in every bite.”

The minister also reminded the audience that “the United States exports more agricultural products to Canada than it exports to China. Over half of the states in the Union count Canada as their No. 1 agricultural export market. The bottom line is this: if we grow our trade, we grow our economies – together. The sector creates jobs and we put more money in the pockets of farmers.”

MacAulay noted that adding Mexico to the equation made North America even more important to the global economy. “We export close to a quarter of a trillion dollars in agri-food and seafood products to the world.”

MacAulay said continuing to work together to become more competitive around the world should be the goal of the North American neighbors. “That helps all of us. It helps our farmers, and it helps our people and our economies.

“The long-standing partnership between the United States and Canada continues to grow and we look forward to building on this partnership with the new administration.

“Our two countries are also working hard to streamline trade in agriculture and food through regulatory cooperation,” he said. “Through such co-operation, we can reduce red tape, streamline our regulations and cut costs.

“Our common goal is to keep our agriculture sectors strong and competitive,” he noted. “That’s the best way to ensure farmers have a prosperous future. Today, the need for collaboration is even more important — given the growing competition we face beyond our common shores.”

At the same time, the two countries need to work to address their differences, he said. “The world’s demand for food is growing. There’s no question that our nations can respond to that demand, with our high-quality food and world-class producers. I want our producers to have access to those markets.

“And we must continue to show the world the benefits that trade brings for job creation and economic growth – not only for agriculture, but for all sectors.”