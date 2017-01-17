Morgan Rielly leaves Maple Leafs game against Sabres with injury

TORONTO — Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury.

Rielly's right leg got locked up with Sabres winger William Carrier along the boards in the Toronto zone early in the first period. The 22-year-old hobbled off the ice and then briefly went to the Leafs dressing room. He returned for one seemingly uncomfortable shift and then exited again.

Rielly did not return for the second period.

He leads the Leafs in ice-time this season, averaging about 23 minutes per-game.

Veteran Matt Hunwick moved into Rielly's place alongside Nikita Zaitsev on the team's top defensive pairing.

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press