Nice-guy-in-chief needs to toughen up to stare down Trump, Brexit and global uncertainty

Thomas Mulcair was back to form. In an interview with CBC Radio Monday, the caretaker NDP Leader gamely alleged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent ride in the Aga Khan’s helicopter — possibly a violation, but also possibly not a violation, of the federal Conflict of Interest Act — is a very serious matter of law-breaking by a sitting prime minister. (In such cases the PM is always sitting, never standing or reclining.)

Unprecedented, was the word Mulcair used. He went on and on, steamrollering through his interviewer’s slightly flummoxed-sounding questions, she apparently puzzled by the fuss, since the rules do allow for such jaunts in “exceptional circumstances,” and exclusive access to a private island via chopper does seem exceptional. It’s almost James Bond-ish. One imagines the Trudeaus in a luxuriously appointed cavern, with 1960s furniture and gigantic tropical fish swimming past the windows.