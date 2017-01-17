Oil pipeline question creates tense moment for Trudeau at Dartmouth town hall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts a town hall style meeting at the Dartmouth Sportsplex on Monday evening.

Oil pipelines brought a tense moment into Justin Trudeau’s Dartmouth town hall, when when a chorus of yells came after the prime minister cited western indigenous groups agreeing with the newly-approved lines.

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Dartmouth Sportsplex Monday night to hear from Trudeau, who took audience questions on refugees, aging hospitals, Bill C-51, and over-representation of African Canadians and indigenous people in prison.

When Trudeau was questioned about recouping losses from the oil sands, he said it’s important to move away from fossil fuels by investing in green energy and meeting emission targets – but first Canada must handle the “transition” and move oil through newly-approved pipelines like those from Kinder Morgan and Enbridge.