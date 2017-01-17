National Newswatch

Ottawa weeks away from starting free-trade talks with China

By — Jan 17 2017

The Trudeau government is weeks away from an inaugural round of talks on a free-trade agreement with China as it presses ahead a central objective in its plan to deepen ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

Next month, Canada and China will meet in Beijing for exploratory talks, the first concrete step toward a deal that could economically intertwine the two countries in an unprecedented way.

The start of formal discussions is no guarantee of a final deal, which, in any case, could take years to complete. Exploratory talks provide an initial chance to decide whether it’s worth progressing to actual negotiations.

