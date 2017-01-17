Pressed for details about the history of his relationship with the Aga Khan, Trudeau stays silent

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau twice refused questions Tuesday from a reporter who wanted to know if he had ever before vacationed with the Aga Khan, the billionaire leader of the world’s Ismaili Muslims.

Trudeau and his family spent about a week over the New Year’s break on what the prime minister has described as “a family vacation” on the private island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan. He has also repeatedly said that the Aga Khan, 80, is a family friend who has known Trudeau since the prime minister was a toddler.

But in Fredericton on Tuesday, Trudeau would not say if the Bahamas holiday was the first he’d taken with the Aga Khan. Representatives for the Swiss-born Aga Khan, who normally makes his home in London, England could not immediately be reached.