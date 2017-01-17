‘Sherlock’ creator Steven Moffat says Donald Trump could be the ‘biggest mistake in human history’

Steven Moffat’s opinion of Donald Trump is elementary.

The British “Sherlock” creator pushed back against the President-elect, just after introducing a villainous character who had been compared to Trump himself.

Moffat, however, said the similarities were superficial.

“Only in the sense of a general disquiet about how celebrity seems to erase all other sins — in that sense, I suppose, it’s about the rise of celebrity. And now we have a completely unqualified man to be running America. It’s extraordinary and possibly fatal for the human race — that’s not an exaggeration. It might be the biggest mistake made in human history, giving that man the nuclear codes,” he told Entertainment Weekly.