Six stories in the news today, Jan. 17

TORONTO BOUNCER AMONG DEAD IN MEXICO SHOOTING

Kirk Wilson, a Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant," has been identified as one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico early Monday. Local authorities initially said two Canadians were among the dead but Global Affairs Canada later confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality. Two other Canadians were wounded.

TRUDEAU TOUR TO ROLL THROUGH NEW BRUNSWICK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries on his cross-country series of town halls today in New Brunswick, with stops in three communities after drawing a large crowd in Halifax on Monday. Trudeau's day will begin at an open forum in Fredericton before heading to Saint John and Hampton before ending the day in Sherbrooke, Que.

FEDS SIGN MORE SIDE DEALS FOR HEALTH-CARE FUNDING

The federal government has reached health-care funding agreements for 10 years with three more jurisdictions — the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon. They join New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia in reaching side agreements with Ottawa. Other provinces which have rejected Ottawa's last public offer, have made repeated calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with the premiers to resume funding talks.

RELATIVES OF ACCUSED TO TESTIFY AT CALGARY MURDER TRIAL

Relatives of a man charged with murder in the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson are scheduled to take the stand at his trial today. Douglas Garland was charged with three counts of first-degree murder after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O'Brien, disappeared on June 30, 2014. The Crown opened its case on Monday.

POLL: ONLY HALF OF DISABLED CANADIANS HAVE A FULL OR PART-TIME JOB

A new poll suggests jobs are in short supply for Canadians with disabilities. The Angus Reid survey commissioned by CIBC found only half of respondents living with a disability have a full or part-time job. Two years ago, Statistics Canada released similar figures putting the employment rate for disabled Canadians at 49 per cent, compared to 79 per cent for the general population.

NEEDLES TOO DANGEROUS FOR PRISON: FEDS

Giving clean drug-injection needles to prisoners to stem the spread of infectious disease would make federal penitentiaries more dangerous places, the Correctional Service of Canada's security director and a veteran prison warden say in affidavits filed with the Federal Court of Canada. But the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network says this stance makes no sense since inmates already have makeshift injection equipment.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The Conservative leadership candidates participate in a French-language debate in Quebec City.

— Statistics Canada releases the investment in non-residential building construction for the fourth quarter.

— CMHC will release the results of its regular review of homeowner mortgage loan insurance premiums.

— The Canadian Centre for Child Protection introduces new tool to fight online child sexual abuse material.

— The Canadian Screen Awards nominees will be announced in Toronto.

The Canadian Press