Trudeau falls short on commitment to Grassy Narrows mercury problems, chief says

The chief of Grassy Narrows says both Ontario and Canada must commit to cleaning up the mercury contamination in the northern Ontario First Nation, not just further study.

Chief Simon Fobister was responding to comments today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a town hall meeting in Fredericton, N.B.

“We’re working with the province on resolving this issue,” Trudeau said. “My government is committed to ending boil water advisories across this country.”

But the decades-old mercury contamination at Grassy Narrows and nearby Wabaseemoong First Nations affects the food chain, poisoning the people, not the water, Fobister said.

“I’m very frustrated that two levels of government don’t take the extra step further to say, after the study, we’re committed to cleaning it up, no matter what the costs,” he said.