Trudeau’s town hall tour moves to New Brunswick, with hundreds expected at event

HALIFAX — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries on his cross-country series of town halls today in New Brunswick, with stops in three communities after drawing a large crowd in Halifax on Monday.

Trudeau's day will begin at an open forum in Fredericton hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and MP Matt Decourcey.

The chamber was asking people to confirm their attendance ahead of the event, but CEO Krista Ross says they had to close registrations Monday morning when it exceeded 800 people.

The stop is part of Trudeau's national outreach tour to reconnect with ordinary Canadians.

After the Fredericton meeting, Trudeau will travel to Saint John's market square atrium, stop in at a Tim Horton's in Hampton and then depart for Sherbrooke, Que., in the evening.

Monday night, the prime minister told a town hall audience he and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump have something in common, recalling they both rode to power through committing to help a struggling middle class.

The prime minister also faced questions about whether his government could do more to assist with soldiers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorders, in light of a tragedy in northern Nova Scotia that saw a retired corporal with PTSD shoot his wife, their 10-year-old daughter, his mother and then himself.

The Canadian Press